Is that a Di Vinci? Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori puts value on viewer's treasures

Viewers sent pictures of their treasures, and Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori appraised a possible Di Vinci, Jim Beam bottle and a silver tray from Argentina. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — What's it worth? Di Vinci or just a poster? What's that old clown bottle worth and does it matter if it's still full of alcohol?

New Day NW viewers sent photos of their antiques and we sent them to Ph.D. Antiques Appraiser, Dr. Lori.

In addition to appraising your items she always has great tips about collecting and preserving like "don't overpolish that silver"! Who knew that everytime you polish you rub off some value.

Dr. Lori will be appraising another set of items on New Day, March 31st so tune in to see what she thinks about a mantle clock, Staffordshire figurines, and a FIFA 1999 World Cup autographed soccer ball.

If you have treasures you'd like to know more about, text pictures and video to us at 206-448-4545 and we'll see if she picks your item to appraise in future segments.