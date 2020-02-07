How to stop fighting and have a real conversation with the "other side"

SEATTLE — Seattle authors Kevin Wilhelm and Natalie Hoffman have created a "path forward through polarization" with new book, How to Talk to the Other Side: Finding Common Ground in the Time of Coronavirus, Recession and Climate Change.
The book outlines straightforward, strategic ways people can get past perceived differences and find common ground. The approach is illustrated through real world case studies and backed up by countless interviews, focus groups, and research, "that detail win‐win strategies for getting away from divisiveness and moving towards results."
Wilhelm and Hoffman joined us to discuss some of the conversation strategies we can all use to get from division to productive discourse.
