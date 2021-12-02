Teen Dating: How to spot the signs of an abusive relationship

February is teen dating awareness month. Help us spread the word about what unhealthy relationships look like and where to go for help. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — The statistics are shocking. Nationwide 1 in 3 teens experience physical, sexual, or emotional abuse from someone they're in a relationship with that they started dating before they became an adult.

So what we can do? How can we stop the violence? We talked with Gina Loh from Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County learn more about what abuse looks like and how to spot the signs.

If you think you are living in an unhealthy relationship, reach out and talk to someone today. You can get help from the DVSSC's 24-hour hotline by calling 425-25-ABUSE / 425-252-2873. It's totally anonymous.