It's kid's birthday party classic and a great treat for Nov. 11, National Sunday Day: the clown ice cream sundae! Kin Parents Producer Robert Mahar brings us a simple, easy to assemble version that you can easily customize to your child's tastes.
How to make a clown ice cream sundae:
INGREDIENTS:
- Icing
- Ice cream cones
- Chocolate candies
- Strawberries
- Vanilla ice cream
- Whipped cream
- Colored sprinkles
DIRECTIONS:
- Adhere candies to ice cream cone with icing.
- Place a candy on each icing dot.
- Cut the tops off of the strawberries and slice.
- Scoop vanilla ice cream into bowl.
- Place strawberries around the ice cream scoop, creating the clown’s collar.
- Spray whipped cream half way around scoop.
- Position cone for hat.
- Cover whipped cream with sprinkles.
- Place candies on scoop for eyes and nose.
Customize with these ingredient substitutions!
Instead of candy for the facial features and pom poms on the hat, you might try: blueberries, raisins, peanuts or sunflower seeds.
Instead of sliced strawberries for the collar, you might try: sliced banana, banana chips, raspberries or apple slices.
© Kin Community