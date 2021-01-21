5 perfect plants to give to your sweetie for Valentine's Day

Ciscoe Morris with some growing gifts that show love

SEATTLE — Nothing says “Be My Valentine” like the perfect plant, says Ciscoe Morris, the Pacific Northwest’s favorite gardening guru. And there’s no harm in gift shopping early: “That's the most important holiday of the whole year - you forget about that one, you're in big trouble!” Those are some words of wisdom.

Variegated Sweet Heart Hoya is a heart-shaped succulent that will eventually grow into a big vine with fragrant flowers. Another cool shaped plant is Bishop’s Cap Cactus: from above it looks like a star. “So you can tell your sweetie ‘You’re the star of my life!’”.

He held up a plant another potted plant with arrow-shaped leaves and suggested putting a picture of Cupid on the pot to go along with the plant’s name: Arrowhead Plant.

Then he pulled out a plant with waxy bright red flowers. "What is more beautiful than Anthurium? Look at how heart-shaped those flowers are?” said Ciscoe. “And there are different kinds, so what I suggest is buy two, figure out which one your sweetie likes, and give the other one to you. All this hard workshopping? You deserve something too!"

There’s another plant gift that you might want to give some thought to: “I don't know If I'd give this Rosemary Tuscan Blue to my sweetie, because according to European folklore if you have beautiful rosemary growing in your garden, it means that the woman is the head of the household. So you're gonna have to think about this one before you plant it!” (Insider tip, Ciscoe already has a big ol rosemary growing in his garden).