This season's hottest kitchen tools (Get 'em before they're gone!)

SEATTLE — Want to get your hands on the next must-have kitchen product? Now's your chance! Scott Macphee of Culinary Essentials in Ballard shares his list of tools and products for the stay at home chef in your life.
- Black Cube Stainless-Nonstick Hybrid Cookware from Frieling. Best of the three "new nonstick" types of cookware that are selling fast. $39 - $129
- Brotforms from Frieling. All the new bakers are adding these to their sourdough baking regimen. $31 - $60
- Glass Coffee Pour Over from Hario. It's Seattle. We love coffee. Hario's designs are gorgeous. $20 - $60+ (for pour-over sets)
- Boston Cocktail Shaker Tins from TRUE. For the home mixologist who's tired of the traditional shakers that always seem to freeze up. $20
- Biel Copper Fondue Set from Swissmar. Fondue is back from the 1970s. $80 - $140.
- Our last recommendation - would be donating to your local food bank. As cooks and bakers, we are very aware of food security issues even in booming neighborhoods like Ballard.
