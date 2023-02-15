Free seminars and workshops at the annual Northwest Flower and Garden Festival

The annual flower and garden show is happening now at the Seattle Convention Center.

SEATTLE — The 34th annual Northwest Flower and Garden Festival is underway in Seattle. Boasting the theme, “Spring Vibes Only,” the show is the best place for new or seasoned gardeners to find inspiration.

Dates and times

The festival runs from Wednesday, Feb. 15 until Sunday, Feb. 19. The doors are open Wednesday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Festival features

The festival has a plethora of features to keep everybody entertained. This year’s features include city living, container wars, marketplace, blooms and bubbles, and a Garden Answer meet and greet.

An extensive vendor lineup is included in this year’s show as well. With vendors in garden and landscaping, decks and fencing, and garden tools, but also apparel and jewelry, art and décor, and health and wellness.

Of course, two of the biggest draws to the flower and garden festival are the gardens and the over 90 seminars – free with the price of admission. The 20-plus gardens make the central theme “Spring Vibes Only” come to life with their unique and lively designs. Some of this year's gardens have designs called “Paradise Lodge,” “Florafantastic,” and “Afterglow.”

The seminars are arranged in categories. The schedule changes daily and is on a first-come, first-served basis. The Northwest Flower and Garden Festival recommends getting to seminars at least 15 minutes early to ensure a good seat.

Tidbits and advice

The show is a welcoming space for children, but pets are not allowed unless they are service animals.

A check station is located near the sky bridge to leave items and plants purchased during the day. These items can be retrieved at the end of the day.

The Northwest Flower and Garden Festival advises planning to take four to five hours at the festival.

Food is available at the festival. Several vendors offer food and beverages in addition to the on-site food options at the Seattle Convention Center.

While photos and videos are allowed on the show floors, permission must be asked before taking videos or photos of vendor booths. Photos and videos are not allowed during seminars.

Tickets

A variety of ticket purchasing options are available. An adult ticket can be bought for a half-day, single-day, two-day pass, or five-day pass. Groups of 20 or more get discounted tickets. Children 12 and under get in free. Tickets can be purchased online.

Parking and hotels

The Seattle Convention Center has several parking garages located near it downtown. Additional parking can be located here.