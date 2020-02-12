How to keep your poinsettia blooming until Valentine's Day

SEATTLE — Can you really keep your poinsettia blooming until after Valentine's Day? Master Gardner Ciscoe Morris says you can. Plus, he has two great recommendations when looking for the perfect gift for the gardener in your life. You can tell them Cisco told you to buy them!

Poinsettia Care 101 with Ciscoe

If you keep your Poinsettia over the winter and want it to bloom again next year, you have to give it the nighttime darkness treatment. It takes about 10 weeks for the buds to form, so next fall, starting in late September, every night put the plant in a closet where it will receive total darkness for 14 hours. Then every morning, move it to a brightly lit spot for a maximum of 10 hours per day.

If you forget to move it into the dark, or you forget it’s in there and accidentally open the door and let light in the plan will fail and you won’t be seeing the red bracts color up for Christmas. Once buds form, you’ve succeeded and the plant no longer needs the darkness treatment. However, it still needs bright light for the bracts (the colorful leaves next to the true flowers) to grow big and develop a good color. When you stop the darkness treatment, put the plant in as bright light as possible for 14 hours a day. When you do the light treatment, make sure you put a sign on the closet door that says 'Hey dim-dim, there's a poinsettia in there. Don't open this door!' That way you won't forget it's in there and open the door (like I have several times). If one smidgen of light hits the plant when it is in darkness, you're out of luck for the colorful bracts for this year.