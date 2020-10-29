Flowers and plants to spice up your fall home decor!

Alanna Garcia of Verde & Co. tells us all about purchasing locally and gives us the lowdown on her warm and spooky favorites

SEATTLE — Fall is a favorite season for many -- it means falling leaves, pumpkin everything, cozy vibes and vibrant warm colors! Alanna Garcia of Verde & Co., a boutique flower and plant shop in South Lake Union, shows us just how easy it is to bring the reds and oranges of the season into our home decor.

She joins New Day Northwest to explain little ways to decorate our homes with in-season plants for the holidays and demonstrate how to build a gorgeous centerpiece that everyone in the family will adore.