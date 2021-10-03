x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Home Appreciation

6 ways to give your kitchen a makeover on any budget

Michelle Dirkse shares some affordable DIY interior decorating ideas that will transform your space! #newdaynw
Credit: Michelle Dirkse
Whether you want to do a total remodel or a couple of quick fixes, Michelle has tips for spicing up your kitchen

SEATTLE — With many of us spending a lot more time at home this past year, you may be starting to grow tired of the way your space looks. Seattle-based Interior Designer Michelle Dirkse shares a few ways to spice up the look of your kitchen and some decor trends for 2021.

  1. Start with DIY! Now more than ever, people want to make immediate changes themselves with a limited budget. Michelle recommends painting cabinets, covering counters with heavy-duty contact paper, changing hardware, and covering vinyl floors with vinyl floor tiles as a few starting points.
  2. Appliance updates: Goodbye to stainless steel, hello panel-ready refrigerators and dishwashers! Other things to consider are minimalist/statement hoods, minimalist cooktops, wall ovens or "antique" looking statement ranges.
  3. Countertops: Popular countertops include soapstone, marble (faux or real), over-the-top stone and quartz.
  4. Backsplash: Many people are using the same materials as their countertops for backsplashes. Also, ones with geometric accents are trending and totally make a statement.
  5. Cabinets: Trends are minimalist -- flat panel, shaker, and traditional with subtle modifications. We're also seeing lower cabinet drawers and custom inserts.
  6. Floors: Both tile and flooring that continues from adjacent spaces are great options.

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day