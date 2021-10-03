6 ways to give your kitchen a makeover on any budget

SEATTLE — With many of us spending a lot more time at home this past year, you may be starting to grow tired of the way your space looks. Seattle-based Interior Designer Michelle Dirkse shares a few ways to spice up the look of your kitchen and some decor trends for 2021.
- Start with DIY! Now more than ever, people want to make immediate changes themselves with a limited budget. Michelle recommends painting cabinets, covering counters with heavy-duty contact paper, changing hardware, and covering vinyl floors with vinyl floor tiles as a few starting points.
- Appliance updates: Goodbye to stainless steel, hello panel-ready refrigerators and dishwashers! Other things to consider are minimalist/statement hoods, minimalist cooktops, wall ovens or "antique" looking statement ranges.
- Countertops: Popular countertops include soapstone, marble (faux or real), over-the-top stone and quartz.
- Backsplash: Many people are using the same materials as their countertops for backsplashes. Also, ones with geometric accents are trending and totally make a statement.
- Cabinets: Trends are minimalist -- flat panel, shaker, and traditional with subtle modifications. We're also seeing lower cabinet drawers and custom inserts.
- Floors: Both tile and flooring that continues from adjacent spaces are great options.
