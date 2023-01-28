HGTV twin sister real estate duo speaking at Tacoma Home and Garden Show

The 40th Tacoma Home an Garden Show continues Jan. 28 and 29 at the Tacoma Dome. HGTV's Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, from Snohomish, will be speaking at the event.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Home and Garden Show kicked off on Thursday and it will run through Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Tacoma Dome.

It's the 40th year for the event which features more than 500 vendors from across the Pacific Northwest and several local nurseries selling plants.

Many experts will be in attendance, including Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis.

The twin sister duo from Snohomish co-host HGTV’s Unsellable Houses and co-own their real estate company and storefront called Lamb & Co. on 1st Street in Snohomish.

Lamb started the real estate business and it was called Lyndsay Lamb Real Estate at first, but after the two became business partners, it became Lamb & Co.

Davis and Lamb will speak at the Tacoma Home and Garden Show at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. They plan to share their best tips and tricks for all things garden and design.

Unsellable Houses has three seasons and first aired in 2019. Davis and Lamb were not planning on hosting an HGTV series but High Noon Entertainment approached them after seeing a few of their YouTube videos and wanted to pitch the idea for a show on HGTV.

Davis told KING 5 that the fourth season of the show is currently being filmed and it's expected to be debuted in April or May. According to Davis, this season posed new challenges as the housing market shifted drastically while filming.

Lamb and Davis stopped by the KING 5 studios ahead of their Tacoma Home and Garden Show appearance to discuss housing market changes and design trends.

For design trends advice from Lamb and Davis - click the video player above.