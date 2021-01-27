Winter gardening: Turn your windowsill into a mini herb garden!

Add greenery, fragrance and deliciousness to your home this season -- and keep it alive!

Now that we're in the peak of winter, it's probably unlikely that we're doing heavy work on our outdoor gardens right now. However, there are some plants that can still thrive indoors: herbs!

Author and Gardener Sue Goetz tells us how to get started and which herbs will thrive on your windowsill with water and a little bit of light! Even if you don't have natural light, she says a floor lamp with a plant light works great, too! She provides even more tips and tricks in her new book, Complete Container Herb Gardening which now available for purchase.

ABOUT THE BOOK: Whether you grow on a suburban patio, an urban rooftop, a condo balcony, or on the front porch of your duplex, discovering which herbs grow best in pots, how to select the ideal containers for the job, and how to tend your container herb garden to maximize production (and flavor!) is key to your success. Friendly, accessible, and packed with practical information, growing herbs has never been easier—even if you have just a small corner of space to spare. Unleash your inner #herbnerd with Complete Container Herb Gardening!