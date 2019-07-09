SEATTLE — Editor's note: the above video is on the ceremony for Lynnwood's Link Extension

Take home free mulch in Shoreline on Saturday, September 7, at the site of the future Shoreline North/185th Street Station east off I-5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

With early work being done for the Lynnwood Link Extension, Sound Transit and contractors Stacy & Witbeck/Kiewit/Hoffman JV and Interwest Construction Inc. are offering members of the public free mulch.

There will be about 1,000 yards up for grabs. For reference, a pickup truck can hold about three yards. Those who are not bringing a pickup truck are advised to bring containers.

Anyone is welcome to get as much mulch as they want and contractors will be available to help shovel the mulch into pickup trucks and containers.

The mulch is a byproduct of the 5,300 trees being removed in preparation for construction of the light rail that will be replaced by 20,000 trees once construction is completed.

