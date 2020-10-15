Is your home fire-safe? Preparation can make all the difference

October is Fire Prevention Month. It's important for the whole family to have a plan, and know how to protect your home. Sponsored by Lowe's.

SEATTLE — As part of October Fire Prevention Month, Lowe’s stores nationwide will be donating and delivering buckets of supplies including chainsaw sharpening kits, flashlights and batteries to fire stations across the country.

They've also teamed up with First Alert and the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) to spotlight the importance of having a plan and the right products on hand to help.

According to the NFPA, the number one cause of residential fires in the U.S. is unattended cooking.

It’s important to have a fire extinguishing device within reach like the First Alert Kitchen5, a lightweight kitchen fire extinguisher that can be mounted in your kitchen and easily stored.

Remember how to operate a fire extinguisher with the acronym P.A.S.S. (P: Pull the pin; A: Aim the nozzle, low at the base of the fire; S: Squeeze the Trigger; S: Sweep from side to side).

Fire alarms provide early warning in the event of smoke or carbon monoxide emergency and should be installed in every bedroom on every level.

First Alert’s PRC710V is a 10-Year Sealed Battery Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide with voice and location technology to help protect against smoke and carbon monoxide.

Nest offers a Smart Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector. This alarm announces the location of danger, including smartphone alerts and battery status updates to protect your home while you’re away.

Once installed, remember to test alarms regularly and replace the batteries at least every six months. Don’t forget about surge protectors. With more people working at home, appliances are working harder than usual.

Carbon Monoxide can be produced from any fuel burning device, including your dryer

It is important to have a carbon monoxide alarm as it is the only way to detect this poisonous gas. First Alert’s CO605 is a plug-in carbon monoxide alarm with battery backup. Simply plug it in to a standard electrical socket. Don’t forget to inspect and change dryer vents on an annual basis.

Fire departments respond to more than 10,000 home fires each year involving grills or barbecues

This EZ Fire Spray easily fits into grill storage or around the campfire: just point and spray. It features a familiar lightweight spray-can design and is easy to clean up.

In the yard, be sure to cut debris away from the house.