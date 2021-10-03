Get that Spring-clean satisfaction by focusing on 4 areas in your home

SEATTLE — This is a good time to do a little spring cleaning from your car to your beauty regimen. Jenn Haskins, Fashion and Beauty Blogger at Hello Rigby, offers us great tips in 4 core areas.
- Car - After removing everything you don't need, create a car kit that contains: Gloves, sanitizer, extra masks, reusable bag(s), trash bag(s)
- Beauty regimen - clean up your routine with a few product swaps like aluminum-free natural deodorant and refillable/sustainable packaging you can reuse, repurpose and recycle.
- Home organization - since we are spending more time at home than ever before, I’ve found it helpful to spend time organizing my home. I’ve especially spent time organizing my kitchen to make finding what I need easier than ever. A label maker, under-cabinet storage bin, and kitchen storage/spice organization will change your life.
- Clothing - As you clean out your closets for spring, it’s a great time to gather clothing with holes, rips, tears, missing buttons and more! Get a portable steamer so you can sanitize AND steam and get your mending supplies together. You'll need hem adhesive, a button-repair kit, needle & thread, and liquid stitch.