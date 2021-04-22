Easy DIY concrete pots and planters for your home

With plant holders expensive and hard to find, we asked Handyman Lawrence Huffines to show us an easy DIY using some items we have around the house. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Tacoma Handyman Lawrence Huffines (aka Handyman Huffines!) joins New Day NW to demonstrate how to make cool concrete pots and planters from everyday items like colanders, cups, bowls, even foil barbecue items! Instructions and tips on the spring-themed DIY project below:

Simple Concrete Planters

Making the Molds: Look for everyday items around the house or at the home improvement stores. You want two items that can fit inside each other.

Plastic Cups

Tupperware

Pitchers

Dollar store items

Preparing the Molds

Plan your Spacing

Retain your Shape

Mold Release - Spray with Cooking Spray for easy release

Mixing Concrete

Mix concrete and water

Use quick-setting concrete

Put on gloves before mixing

Mix to right consistency

Pouring the Concrete

Removing any bubbles

Use duct tape to hold inner and outside molds together

Uncovering your Masterpiece

Let set according to concrete package directions - it's fast!

tear or remove mold

let dry further to harden

NOTE: To put a drainage hold in, Huffines says to consider using a piece of PVC pipe or a straw to make and keep hole shape.