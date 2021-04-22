Easy DIY concrete pots and planters for your home

SEATTLE — Tacoma Handyman Lawrence Huffines (aka Handyman Huffines!) joins New Day NW to demonstrate how to make cool concrete pots and planters from everyday items like colanders, cups, bowls, even foil barbecue items! Instructions and tips on the spring-themed DIY project below:
Simple Concrete Planters
Making the Molds: Look for everyday items around the house or at the home improvement stores. You want two items that can fit inside each other.
- Plastic Cups
- Tupperware
- Pitchers
- Dollar store items
Preparing the Molds
- Plan your Spacing
- Retain your Shape
- Mold Release - Spray with Cooking Spray for easy release
Mixing Concrete
- Mix concrete and water
- Use quick-setting concrete
- Put on gloves before mixing
- Mix to right consistency
Pouring the Concrete
- Removing any bubbles
- Use duct tape to hold inner and outside molds together
Uncovering your Masterpiece
- Let set according to concrete package directions - it's fast!
- tear or remove mold
- let dry further to harden
NOTE: To put a drainage hold in, Huffines says to consider using a piece of PVC pipe or a straw to make and keep hole shape.
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.