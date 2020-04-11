Declutter your mental state by decluttering your office space

SEATTLE — Jane Stoller, aka Organized Jane, leaves no stone unturned when it comes to organization - both the physical and the digital. Cleaning up your office space can do wonders is helping clean up your mental clutter and help you stay more focused and productive at work. Jane's top 4 tips are:
- Keep a minimalist set up
- File your papers - or even better - digitize everything
- Use a time cube to stay on track
- Dedicate time at the end of your workday to clean up - declutter daily!
Jane's new book Decluttering for Dummies is widely available to help you dive deeper and conquer the clutter.
