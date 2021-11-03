It's time! Get your garden ready for Spring

SEATTLE — Spring has sprung and it's important to clean up the spring garden to get it looking good and give room for new plants to come up without too much ugly debris in their way. Gardening Guru Ciscoe Morris answers your gardening questions



How do you know when to cut dead-looking stems to the ground?



The first thing you need to do is to remove old dead stems and debris from last year's growth. Any stems or twigs from perennials that don't look good should be cut down, especially if you see new growth coming out of the base of the plant.



If a shrub has leaves on it, how do you know if you should cut it back?



If a shrub has bare stems at the bottom and looks leggy and unattractive, it's usually a good idea to cut it back near the ground to encourage it to put out new more attractive growth from the base.



What about Clematis and other vines, how do you know when and how far to cut them back?



When to cut Clematis depends on when they typically bloom. Any Clematis that blooms all summer long, blooms as it grows in summer. If you don't cut it back, all the blooms will be at the top of the vine. At the same time, you'll have to live with lots of unattractive dead vines. If you cut them to within a foot of the ground you'll get rid of ugly dead vines and get flowering all along with the new growth in summer. If, however, your Clematis blooms in spring, you have to wait to cut it back until after it blooms and only trims it lightly.



Is it true you should cut back all ferns fronds before new growth begins in spring?



Ya, ya betcha. Removing the old fronds allows the new fronds to come in fresh and beautiful without mixing with brown less attractive fronds from the previous season. Do it soon because once the new fiddleheads start to grow it's practically impossible to take off the old fronds without cutting off the new growth.



Is there anything else you need to do when cleaning up the garden for spring?



Weed, weed, weed! Get those darned weeds that germinate in spring out of the garden before they go to seed and start whole new colonies!