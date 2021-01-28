Daphne - she's a bit fussy but worth having in your garden!

Ciscoe Morris calls the Daphne odora the "queen of the fragrant plants" but she's temperamental with a mind of her own. #newdaynw

Master Gardener Ciscoe Morris says the Daphne odora plant can be fussy but worth having in your garden. But with a mind of her own, the 3 varieties of Daphne will choose whether they live or die. Forewarned is forearmed so here are some facts to give you a better chance!

From Ciscoe:

Daphne odora is the queen of the fragrant plants. In its native haunts in China, its common name is 'the plant with a thousand-mile scent'. The nectar-rich, pink, and white flowers open in late January and are loved by our over-wintering Anna's hummingbirds. When happy, this evergreen shrub usually grows to about 4 ft tall and wide.

Unfortunately, Daphne odora is a temperamental shrub and the trick to growing them well is a mystery wrapped in an enigma. These daphnes do best in fertile, slightly acid soil in light shade or morning sun. Well-drained soil is a must. In China, they live on cliff sides where there is little chance of water building up around the roots.

Unfortunately, Daphne odora is one of those odd plants that can die for no reason even if you plant it in perfect conditions and attend to its every need. At the same time, it can flourish for years in a totally inappropriate situation with no care at all. These plants choose where they want to live and if they don't like where you put it they die, just to teach you a lesson.

Even if your Daphne odora is happy and thrives in a given location for years, don't be surprised if you walk out the door to find it died overnight for no apparent reason. I think they do it out of spite, just to drive gardeners mad.

Another problem is that the leaves often fall off the branches after extreme cold snaps. Don't panic if that happens. The plant will still bloom, and the leaves will grow back fresh and attractive in spring.

There are 3 varieties of Daphne odora available at nurseries. Daphne odora aureomarginata is the most commonly seen variety in home gardens. It has attractive light yellow margins on its leaves.

‘Zuiko Nishiki’ has shinny green leaves, and is supposed to be a bit hardier and easiest of the Daphne odoras to grow.

'Maejima' is a newly available variety of Daphne odora that features striking dark yellow leaf margins and the same fantastically fragrant pink flowers.

Even if you murder a few, it's worth trying again in a new location. If you succeed, your nose and the hummingbirds will thank you for your efforts.