Ciscoe’s tips to keep your lawn green during Seattle summers

It’s going to take a good amount of water to keep your lawn from turning brown, especially during a heat wave.

SEATTLE — How much water does your lawn actually need to stay green in summer? Gardening expert Ciscoe Morris recommends one inch of water per week.

Morris said you can douse the lawn all at once or split it into two waterings. Water the lawn early in the morning or at night to prevent disease or damage.

To ensure you’re giving your lawn enough water, Morris recommended setting out a one-inch deep saucer and keeping the sprinklers going until the saucer fills up.

However, if your lawn is already brown, you may have to wait until next year.

“If you haven't been watering your lawn and you went through that heat thing, you have got a Sahara Desert out there,” Morris said. “It's too late.”

As for mowing, Morris recommended using a mulching mower, which leaves clippings on the lawn and can add nutrients back into the grass.