Growing your own salad is easier than you think!

SEATTLE — Spring officially arrives on March 20th in 2021, and Seattle gardening guru Ciscoe Morris has a one-pot salad you can plant to celebrate. He says if you do this now, you’ll be enjoying fresh greens well into summer.
“First thing, I bought some good potting soil, got a little pot with good drainage, and I made sure I got some all-purpose organic fertilizer (5-5-5),” said Ciscoe. Then he added some pea starts; this is the perfect time to plant these cool-weather-loving veggies. Check the height of the ones you get, Ciscoe's grow to three feet when mature, so he added a trellis to the middle of the pot for the peas to climb.
Greens that go into a salad pot can go beyond lettuce. Ciscoe also planted mustard greens in his pot, and his favorite, arugula, also known as rocket lettuce.
“It’s so good for you, I tell you what I'm a big walker, and after I've eaten arugula, I walk like a rocket!"
Once you have your pot planted, the starts will look a bit bedraggled.
Ciscoe says generously watering after transplanting into the container will help revive the leafy greens and peas. “They’ll come back like little gang-busters!”
Once the plants have established themselves in their new home, you can just pluck a few leaves every now and then, and harvest peas when they are mature, and keep yourself in the salad days for days on end.
“I'll just come out and pick individual leaves off every night for my salads - and I'll be eating salads with great peas for weeks and weeks outta this pot right here. Oh la la. I can't wait!”
