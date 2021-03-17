Growing your own salad is easier than you think!

Ciscoe Morris demonstrates how to do this tasty Spring project! 🥗 #k5evening

SEATTLE — Spring officially arrives on March 20th in 2021, and Seattle gardening guru Ciscoe Morris has a one-pot salad you can plant to celebrate. He says if you do this now, you’ll be enjoying fresh greens well into summer.

“First thing, I bought some good potting soil, got a little pot with good drainage, and I made sure I got some all-purpose organic fertilizer (5-5-5),” said Ciscoe. Then he added some pea starts; this is the perfect time to plant these cool-weather-loving veggies. Check the height of the ones you get, Ciscoe's grow to three feet when mature, so he added a trellis to the middle of the pot for the peas to climb.

Greens that go into a salad pot can go beyond lettuce. Ciscoe also planted mustard greens in his pot, and his favorite, arugula, also known as rocket lettuce.

“It’s so good for you, I tell you what I'm a big walker, and after I've eaten arugula, I walk like a rocket!"

Once you have your pot planted, the starts will look a bit bedraggled.

Ciscoe says generously watering after transplanting into the container will help revive the leafy greens and peas. “They’ll come back like little gang-busters!”

Once the plants have established themselves in their new home, you can just pluck a few leaves every now and then, and harvest peas when they are mature, and keep yourself in the salad days for days on end.