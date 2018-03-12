Want to cut your own Christmas tree but looking for a bit of an adventure while you do it? There are several options in Washington state.

There are plenty of places on federal land where it is legal to cut down a tree.

Head out to one of the following national forests to cut down a tree:

A permit from a ranger station is required to cut down a tree in national forest.

It's important to be aware of proper harvesting techniques. Christmas trees must be harvested at least 50 feet from the roadside. Cutting is prohibited in experimental tree seed orchards, which are marked and fenced, as well as recreational areas.

If a trip out to a national forest isn't in the cards, consider one of many private tree farms. The Pacific Northwest Christmas Tree Association has a searchable database of tree farms on its website.

