3 epic Halloween displays in western Washington

They're eerie, fantastic and some are downright scary. Check out these spooktacular Halloween displays in King County.

Boo! Halloween is here, and some folks in western Washington are truly getting in the spirit.

From miniature models to full-blown haunted houses, here is a round-up of some of the most spooktacular Halloween displays in the region.

One of the most famous movie sets of all time has been recreated from scratch in a pint-size form on Seattle’s Queen Anne.

Richard Knowles, who made headlines for his model of the Rosebud Motel from the television series Schitt’s Creek, is now recreating another familiar hotel but with a spooky Halloween twist.

The Bates Motel is the backdrop for the classic 1960 movie “Psycho.” The movie was in black-and-white, so Knowles painted the entire mini film set in various shades of gray.

A North Bend family has spent more than two decades perfecting a terrifying, teeny tiny town that comes to life each October inside their home.

"Hobbin's Haunt" started with just one building in 1998 and has now grown to a room-size display with more than 100 buildings and figurines.

A Federal Way family has transformed a 1,500-square-foot structure on their property into a year-round haunted attraction to entertain guests.

The haunted house features over 800 props, lights, misters and even scents. Ten separate audio systems and more than 20 speakers blast custom-produced sounds and effects.

The upstairs even has a fully functioning "monster shop" with toys, tools and everything you need to make a haunted house.