The KING tower in Queen Anne has been lit for the holiday season every year since 1955 when incandescent bulbs were strung up its metal tower.

Today, the tower has four legs with about 400 bulbs a piece on each.

White strands meander up the middle with a total of 2200 bulbs in total shining across the city.

Last year, the switch was made to LED’s to be more energy efficient.

KING 5 Tower is best seen from after, glistening on amongst the Seattle skyline with its broadcasting brothers.

Hamilton viewpoint in West Seattle is a popular spot to observe the broadcast giants.