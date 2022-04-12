Toy experts help Washingtonians find 'green' and retro toy options this holiday shopping season

Several toys are on the Toy Insider's list of top eco-friendly and sustainable gifts this year.

SEATTLE — Green may be a color synonymous with the Christmas shopping season, but The Toy Insider wants people to consider some eco-friendly toy options when checking off their gift list.

Madeleine Buckley, senior editor for The Toy Insider, joined KING 5 to share recommendations to find eco-friendly toys and celebrate some retro toys, too.

Buckley said buying "green" toys does not mean you will have to break the bank. There are toys that not only feature sustainable materials but with packaging made from recycled materials.

Buckley walked through the eco-friendly aspects of several toys including classic games such as chess and dominos made out of wood. Several sustainable material toys are also learning or STEM-focused toys, according to Buckley.

For a retro rewind - Buckley said a popular toy this holiday season is the "Care-a-lot Bear" which celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Care Bears toy.

Toys featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and a Koosh Flix Stix toy are also part of the top picks for this holiday season's classic recommendations for classics.