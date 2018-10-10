Trick-or-treat season is almost upon us. Neighborhoods across America will swarm with costumed kiddos in search of a sugar rush.

Halloween is an all-ages affair, but one community is putting an age limit on trick-or-treating.

Several towns in Virginia have banned kids over age 12 from going door-to-door for candy on Halloween, according to HRScene.com. Some towns have also set a curfew of 8 p.m.

In Chesapeake, Va., anyone over the age of 12 can be charged with a misdemeanor for participating in trick-or-treating activities.

Sec. 46-8. - Trick or treat activities.

(a) If any person over the age of 12 years shall engage in the activity commonly known as "trick or treat" or any other activity of similar character or nature under any name whatsoever, he or she shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be punished by a fine of not less than $25.00 nor more than $100.00 or by confinement in jail for not more than six months or both.

(b) If any person shall engage in the activity commonly known as "trick or treat" or any other activity of similar character or nature under any name whatsoever after 8:00 p.m., he or she shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be punished by a fine of not less than $10.00 nor more than $100.00 or by confinement in jail for not more than 30 days or both.

(Code 1970, § 17-13.1; Ord. of 10-26-70)

