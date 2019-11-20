NORFOLK, Va. — Santa Claus is coming to town!

Christmas is right around the corner and Santa is busy making preparations for the big day, but he needs some help.

The United States Postal Service launched its Operation Santa program giving you the chance to feel like Santa.

USPS is giving those who want to help a peek inside Santa's mailroom or at least a look at the letters he's not able to get to.

Everyone who participates in Operation Santa can read the letters and 'adopt' at least one to make a holiday wish come true. You'll read through the letters and adopt the ones you love.

The letters were sent to Santa's special address from hopeful children and families and include a return address. They're not evaluated by worthiness, as long as there's a return address the letter is included in the program for Santa's helpers.

After adopting the letter, you select the perfect gift and buy it. You're working for Santa here so there's no need to put your name on it.

After the gift is bought, you'll package it.

USPS does have some packaging guidelines you need to follow:

The package cannot weigh more than 70 pounds.

The maximum combined length and girth, the distance around the thickest part of the package, is 108 inches or 9 feet.

Airbags, ammunition, explosives, gasoline, and other hazardous materials, including a lot of household items are not allowed.

The box should be sturdy, and big enough four cushioning material, like newspaper or bubble wrap, around the gift to protect any fragile items from breaking or moving.

There shouldn't be any barcodes on the box so there's no confusion in the shipping process.

Tape the box shut and reinforce any seams with packing tape. Do NOT use cord, string, or twine to seal the box because it can get caught in the processing equipment.

To ensure it's deliverable, write the label ID and Pricing Zip Code on the upper right corner. For the easiest drop-off, print the label and attach it to the box with tape

For the privacy of those who write the letters and those who respond, USPS asks that you do not write any addresses or notes on the packages and to use the provided labels and the Note form Santa in the Adoption Confirmation Packet.

Once the gift is packed and ready to go, take it to a participating post office by December 21. You can find the one closest to you by searching your zip code on the USPS website.

That's it.

You can help out Santa this Holiday Season and make a child smile on Christmas morning.

