GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Law enforcement in North Carolina is warning parents about THC infused candies making its way into children's Halloween buckets.

Now that many states have relaxed their rules on marijuana, it's becoming more accessible than it ever has been.

But how often are kids getting handed edibles instead of Hershey's?

We posted the story online and on our Facebook page, warning parents to check their trick-or-treaters' candy bags for THC infused candy, also known as edibles, before they dig in.

But how often does this really happen?

Edibles can range in price from $5 for a single gummy to $30 for one full size chocolate bar. Compare that to a big bag of candy at Meijer which goes for $14.99 for 210 pieces.

On Facebook, our viewers seem to agree that the possibility is highly unlikely.

Rex writes, "If your kid comes home with cannabis edibles...they did not get them accidentally from trick-or-treating. If your kid comes home with drugs, your kid bought drugs." That's followed by a meme that says "PRE-HALLOWEEN REMINDER: No one likes your kids enough to give them free drugs."

Beindorf writes "NO ONE IS GOING TO GIVE YOUR KID THC EDIBLES ON HALLOWEEN OR ANY DAY FOR THAT MATTER. THEY'RE TOO HARD TO GET AND COST TOO MUCH TO BE WASTED ON LITTLE CRUMB GRABBERS."

Hammond wrote, "Yeah right... there is absolutely NO ONE that is giving away $20 bags of edibles to little kids."

13 ON YOUR SIDE contacted several law enforcement agencies including:

Kent County Sheriff's Department

Grand Rapids Police

Wyoming Dept. of Public Safety

Grandville Police

Walker Police

Kentwood Police

Allegan County Sheriff's Department

Ottawa County Sheriff's Department

Muskegon Police

All of these agencies tell us that there have been no reports of kids getting edibles for Halloween.

So should you be worried? Probably not, but it's still a good idea to check those candy buckets for potential allergens, unwrapped candy or homemade items.

GRPD advises it's best to stick with the name brand candy that you and your kids are familiar with.

