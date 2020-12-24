'Peace Sleigh' to deliver gifts to Pierce County kids in need this Christmas

The Peace Bus and its dedicated team of volunteers are working to fulfill the Christmas wishes of over 200 children in the greater Tacoma area.

TACOMA, Wash. — Some children in Pierce County will be getting a visit on Christmas Eve from one of Santa's biggest helpers -- all thanks to a group of passionate volunteers.

The Peace Bus is a familiar sight around Tacoma, and so is its founder Tacoma native Kwabi Amoah-Forson. The nonprofit's mission is simply to promote peace and help the community.

"The purpose of The Peace Bus is to do local humanitarian aid, we’re filling in wherever we can," said Amoah-Forson, who has used The Peace Bus, a bright blue van, to deliver food, blankets and clothing to those in need throughout the year. His team has even developed a children's education program and delivered cereal to hungry kids during the pandemic.

"There’s no question that this year has been financially difficult for many people in our area, we’ve seen businesses close down, we’ve seen people lose work, and so it’s been really hard on families," said Amoah-Forson.

Because of this, he decided to keep The Peace Bus rolling for the holidays and he ambitiously stepped in to assist Santa Claus this Christmas.

"I invited families in the Tacoma area to send me letters, their kids to send me letters, of what they've done throughout the year to be loving, to show peace, and caring for each other."

And those letters also included a wish list, and now Amoah-Forson and his dedicated volunteers are doing all they can to fulfill the list for items priced at $50 or less.

"We’ve got over 200 kids to deliver to, 98 houses, and we’re all doing it in The Peace Bus," said Amoah-Forson on Wednesday, as he and his elves loaded the "Peace Sleigh" with gifts.

From Frozen dolls to even a live hamster, "Santa always delivers," said Amoah-Forson.