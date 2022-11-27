Stroum JCC brings 'Hands-on Hanukkah' to neighborhoods across western Washington

Stroum Jewish Community Center said it's ready to bring crafts and conversations to several neighborhoods across Western Washington.

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — This year, Hanukkah starts on Sunday, Dec. 18, but the Stroum Jewish Community Center on Mercer Island is already helping people of all backgrounds get ready for the celebration.

A returning series of events called "Hands-on Hanukkah" was created to give families a chance to gather and make some crafts and have conversations with community members. To see some of the offered crafts, click the video player above.

The J's senior manager of community engagement, Jackie Kleinstein, said the center's focus is to welcome everyone to activities, especially during the holiday season.

According to the J's website, it offers a variety of programs and activities for everyone from newborns to seniors. The J is home to an Early Childhood School, a newly remodeled state-of-the-art auditorium, an upgraded Fitness Center, an indoor pool, and other offerings.

