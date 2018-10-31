KING 5 Meteorologist and resident mad scientist "Scary" Ben Dery conjured up some simple, fun experiments for kids this Halloween.

Below are three spooktacular Halloween experiments for all ages:

1) Foaming pumpkin

Ingredients:

Hallowed out pumpkin, carved with small(ish) holes

3/4 cup volumizer (found in Beauty supply stores)

Food coloring (a few drops)

Liquid dish soap (couple squirts)

1/3 cup water

2-3 Tbs. dry active yeast

Process:

Mix the volumizer, food coloring, and dish soap in a small jar and place into a carved pumpkin. Mix the water with yeast until it dissolves. Pour the yeast mixture into the volumizer mixture, and place the lid back on the pumpkin. Watch the foaminess appear!

2) Fizzy ghosts

Ingredients:

1 cup baking soda

1/2 cup water

Ice cube tray

Googly eyes

Vinegar

Baster

Process:

Mix the baking soda with water to make a firm dough. Add more baking soda to make sure it's not runny. Add the mixture to the ice cube tray. Place googly eyes onto the cubes to make little cube ghosts. Freeze. Take the ice tray out of the freezer, place a few cubes in a deep dish. Use the baster to drop vinegar onto the cubes. The ghosts will fizzle!

3) Dry ice fun

Ingredients:

Dry ice (several pounds)

Warm water

Large plastic bowl

Liquid dish soap (a few squirts)

Heavy winter gloves

Several quarters

Large metal spoon

Protective gloves

Process:

Place dry ice on a hard, flat surface. Wearing gloves, press the quarters or metal spoon onto the ice and listen to them squeal! The gas is trying to escape around the metal and makes it vibrate rapidly causing the sound. Fill the bowl half full of warm water. Add a few squirts of liquid dish soap, and lightly mix. Wearing protective gloves, carefully place dry ice into the bowl. Watch the cloudy bubbles appear!

© 2018 KING