Celebrate a "sober, not boring" holiday season with perfect gifts for friends and family living a zero-proof lifestyle.

SEATTLE — Navigating the holidays whether you're in recovery or living a zero-proof life can be tough, but don't worry! Alysse Bryson aka The Sober Curator has got you, "Craft alcohol-free recipes are having a moment and we are here for it. We’ve spent too many years sipping on lemon water or coffee at holiday gatherings."

Alysse showed us some of the great gifts featured on The Sober Curator’s Holiday Gift Guide.

About the Sober Curator: "The Sober Curator is intended to be a resource for those seeking content related to recovery or a zero-proof lifestyle. We’ll show you how to get plugged in with the latest swag, podcasts, books, movies, fashion, music and events, proving that sobriety and life without alcohol is never boring!" thesobercurator.com