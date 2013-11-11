Here's a list of Veterans Day deals, discounts in western Washington

These are some locations that are offering special deals for veterans and active-duty military members on Friday, Nov. 11.

WASHINGTON, USA — Veterans Day is a federal holiday observed annually on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

Here is a list of where veterans can get free meals and other discounts around western Washington.

Food

Dick's Drive In

All veterans can receive any burger, fries and medium drink for free.

All donations to Change for Charity and RoundUP for charity will go Compass Housing Alliance veteran programs.

Ivar's

All veterans can get a free entrée with proof of military service (e.g. VA Universal Access Card, Military I.D., DD-214 (Discharge Papers) or Veterans Service Organization Card).

Chili's

All veterans and active military members can get a free meal for dine-in from the following menu:

Soup & Salad

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas

Oldtimer with Cheese

Boneless Wings (6 count)

Applebee's

All active duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard can get a free in-restaurant full-size entrée from the following choices:

6 oz. Top Sirloin

Double Crunch Shrimp

Fiesta Lime Chicken

Chicken Tenders Platter

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

Oriental Chicken Salad

Three-Cheese Chicken Penne

Guests will also get a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, to go or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

Denny's

All active, non-active and retired military personnel can get a free Grand Slam — two buttermilk pancakes, two bacon strips, two sausage links and two eggs cooked any way — from 5 a.m. to noon, with a valid military ID or DD 214.

IHOP

Veterans and active duty military can get a free stack of Red, White and Blueberry Pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with military ID or proof of service.

McDonald's

McDonald’s is offering current and former military members a free combo meal.

Participating McDonald’s restaurants will offer a combo meal to all veterans, with a valid military ID, all day on Friday, Nov. 11. Veterans can choose from any combo meal. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee, and a Hash Brown for breakfast or French Fries for lunch or dinner. Breakfast combo meals are only available until 10:30 a.m.

MOD Pizza

Veterans can buy one MOD-size pizza or salad, and get one MOD-size pizza or salad for free. Proof of military service is required.

Red Lobster

Veterans, active-duty military and reservists can get a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Fries and Coleslaw, with a valid military ID or proof of service. The offer is available for dine-in and to-go orders placed in the restaurant between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Red Robin

Veterans and active duty members can get a free Red's Tavern Double, which comes with free refills on Bottomless Steak Fries.

Starbucks

Starbucks will offer a free tall hot or iced coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores.

The coffee giant is also donating $200,000, split evenly between Team Red, White & Blue and Team Rubicon to support the veteran community.

Retail and services

Kohl's

Active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families will get 30% off in stores Veterans Day weekend — Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov, 13 — with a valid ID.

Kohl's also offers 15% off in stores every Monday all year long for active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families.

Brown Bear Car Wash

Brown Bear Car Wash will offer a free car wash to all current or former members of the military from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Great Clips

Veterans and active service members can go into any U.S. Great Clips salon and get a free haircut or a free haircut card for a future visit on Nov. 11.

Non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at Great Clips salons will also have the opportunity to pay it forward. They can receive a free haircut card to give to an active service member or veteran they know as a way of saying thank you. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from November 12 through December 9, 2022.

Experiences

National Parks

Gold Star families and veterans will get vouchers for free access to all national parks starting on Nov. 11.

Woodland Park Zoo

Veterans and one guest are invited to visit Woodland Park Zoo for free on Veterans Day. Additional family members (up to five) get $3 off regular admission on Nov. 11.

Hands on Children's Museum