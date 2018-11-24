Looking to celebrate the season with the whole family? We put together a round-up of the most festive events to get in the holiday spirit.

Christmas Ship Festival

Welcome a parade of Christmas ships decked out in holiday lights at 65 different locations around Puget Sound. Buy tickets to ride in the lead and follow boats or take in the scene for free from the shore. Each stop has a 20-minute choir performance from carolers.

November 23-December 23, see schedule for full list of locations and performance times; argosycruises.com

Enchant Christmas in Seattle

The world’s largest holiday light maze is setting up shop in Seattle’s Safeco Field. The family-friendly event offers an ice skating trail, market, Santa’s workshop, and live music.

Safeco Field, 1250 First Avenue South, Seattle; November 23-December 30, Sunday-Thursday 4-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday 4-11 p.m.; Tickets: $20-$33; enchantchristmas.com

Wildlights in Seattle

Woodland Park Zoo is lit up into a winter wonderland with sparkling lights and faux snowball fights.

Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Avenue North, Seattle; November 23-January 5, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Tickets: $10-$15; zoo.org

Zoolights in Tacoma

Zoolights kicks off its 30th year with 700,000 LED lights. The display will also feature a new surprise this year: Bigfoot will be hiding amongst the lit-up figurines.

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 North Pearl Street, Tacoma; November 23-January 6, 5-9 p.m.; Tickets: $6-12; pdza.org

Snowflake Lane in Bellevue

Celebrate the holiday season on the Eastside with falling snow, music, and a nightly parade at 7 p.m.

Between Bellevue Square and Lincoln Square from Northeast Fourth to Northeast 8th Streets; November 23-December 24; free; snowflakelane.com

The Lights of Christmas in Stanwood

With over 1 million holiday lights, the festival at Warm Beach Camp says it is the largest holiday light display in the Pacific Northwest. The event also offers “pay what you can nights” where attendees can donate any amount for admission on November 29 and December 6, 27, and 28.

Warm Beach Camp, 20800 Marine Drive, Stanwood; November 29-December 29, 5-10 p.m.; Tickets: $9-16; thelightsofchristmas.com

