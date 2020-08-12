Seattle-area lifestyle expert shares her best holiday tips

"Oh, I love the holidays. I start thinking and gathering little ideas and I have a file on my phone and on my computer and just dropping pictures in there," said Hart.



Monica recently shot her spread for her upcoming piece in the December issue of 425 Magazine.



"I like to change it up a bit each year. This year especially though there's less glam for me. I'm not really a sequence or glitter kind of gal. But I really think people want real right now, that we're missing that connection. So I really wanted to keep it simple."



Simple, yes. But always stylish.



"The front door is really fun. What I did, I little DIY thing. I got an inexpensive basket and lined it with a container and made a really cool holiday container at the front door. Super inexpensive, really easy," said Hart. "And also, I made some of my signature wreaths."



But what's the holidays without food.



"This year I decided to make sour cream and Grand Marier French toast. A great way to do it is to fire it on the stove and bake it off at the last minute in the oven and it all comes out hot at the same time.