Seattle-area lifestyle expert shares her best holiday tips

KIRKLAND, Wash. — For lifestyle expert Monica Hart, December truly is the most wonderful time of the year.
"Oh, I love the holidays. I start thinking and gathering little ideas and I have a file on my phone and on my computer and just dropping pictures in there," said Hart.
Monica recently shot her spread for her upcoming piece in the December issue of 425 Magazine.
"I like to change it up a bit each year. This year especially though there's less glam for me. I'm not really a sequence or glitter kind of gal. But I really think people want real right now, that we're missing that connection. So I really wanted to keep it simple."
Simple, yes. But always stylish.
"The front door is really fun. What I did, I little DIY thing. I got an inexpensive basket and lined it with a container and made a really cool holiday container at the front door. Super inexpensive, really easy," said Hart. "And also, I made some of my signature wreaths."
But what's the holidays without food.
"This year I decided to make sour cream and Grand Marier French toast. A great way to do it is to fire it on the stove and bake it off at the last minute in the oven and it all comes out hot at the same time.
For a savory dish, she went a little more elegant: a smoked salmon bar. "It's got all the fixings making it this beautiful presentation but it's all totally doable."
And all that wonderful food pairs well with a beautiful table. Hers is designed with branches and glass tubs filled with vintage ornaments.
"I wanted to do something that was light and bright because it's Christmas morning [...] With no effort at all, you just got this beautiful tablescape."
It may sound like a lot, but Monica wants her readers to know there is more to decorate, besides the tree.
"I hope they see that things are really doable. and that you can make something beautiful out of almost nothing at all."
You can read more of Monica's ideas in the December issue of 425 Magazine.
