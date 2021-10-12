Get in a festive spirit with KING 5's holiday lights map

See holiday light displays from your neighbors by checking out KING 5's holiday lights map.

SEATTLE — Western Washington residents are getting in the holiday spirit, decorating their homes with festive lights and displays.

KING 5 wants to see the display at your home and help other people find unique displays near them as well through our holiday lights map on the KING 5 mobile app.

To view the map, tap the tab on the bottom right-hand corner of the app that says “Near Me.” To only see holiday light displays on the map, tap the button that says “Filters.” Scroll down to topics and pick “Holiday lights.” Then tap the back arrow at the top of the page to see displays on the map.

Want to submit photos of your own dazzling display? Tap the tab on the bottom left-hand corner of the app that says “Home.” Scroll down below KING 5’s top stories and tap the button that says “Share photos and videos.”