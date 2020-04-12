Santa Claus is STILL coming to town! 🎅🏿

The virtual experience being put on by Nordstrom will bring joy to many kids this holiday season.

SEATTLE — It's no secret the holidays will look a little different this year... including meets with Santa.

At Nordstrom, the festivities will continue with Santa Chats -- a new way to see Santa online while also supporting two organizations who help children in need in our local communities.

The process is simple -- book a time, pick your Santa, and chat with him about anything you'd like for 15 minutes! Sessions are $20 and 100% of the proceeds support Operation Warm, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada.

Santa can answer questions about what it’s like to be Santa, what kids are asking for this year, how he’s keeping up with letters and emails with Christmas lists, how they’re social distancing at the North Pole and more!

Nordstrom's troop of Santas are diverse, with a range of ethnic backgrounds and body types to reflect the customers.

When Santa found out that he wouldn't be able to take pictures with all the kids in person this year, he said, "But I need to speak to every one of them! Have them call me."