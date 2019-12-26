Editor's note: The above video previously aired on KING 5 in 2018.

If you're looking for a way to dispose of your Christmas tree, here are some environmentally friendly ways to get it done.

Seattle residents can recycle their live Christmas trees for free now through Jan. 31.

A limit of two trees per cart can be placed next to or in yard waste on collection days, and up to three trees per vehicle can be dropped off at city transfer stations, with restrictions.

Regular fees apply to both options starting Feb. 1.

Other cities and counties around western Washington offer tree recycling options, encouraging people to strip their needled decorations free of tinsel, flocking, and other materials that can be harmful to the environment.

Fees and restrictions may apply, depending on where you dispose of holiday leftovers.

