Western Washington families find solutions for social distant Thanksgiving gatherings

A socially distant line formed outside the QFC in Wallingford as state restrictions limit the number of customers allowed in stores.

SEATTLE — While the novel coronavirus pandemic is keeping families physically distant this Thanksgiving, many are still finding ways to stay close to one another.

It was your typical mad dash to the grocery store on Thanksgiving Day at the QFC in Wallingford.

“I need some bread for the stuffing, of course,” said Eli Vouvourio.

“Chicken, our plans on getting fried chicken fell through, so we’re going to fry some up,” explained Celene Haque, as she and her brother opted out of a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

A socially distant line formed outside the QFC as new state COVID-19 restrictions limits the number of customers allowed in stores. The restrictions were put in place as COVID cases are climbing and state health officials warn against gatherings.

“This is a problem for all of us,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Seattle-King County Public Health. “This is an all of community public health emergency, and we all need to step up and play our role in protecting one another.”

Haque hasn’t seen her family in a year, and this Thanksgiving is no exception.

“Normally, our mom would be here,” she said. “So this is our first one without her.”

But technology is providing a solution this Thanksgiving.

“We’re going to Zoom with the whole family,” explained Haque. “I spent a week teaching my grandpa how to use an iPad, over an iPad. So, we hope it works.”

While some families Zoom, others built tents outside for open-air, socially distant Thanksgiving meal. But some aren’t gathering at all.

“We’re just having dinner with our roommates, just making food all day,” said Emily O’Hara.

“Obviously not going home to see family,” said Eli Vouvourio.

O’Hara and Vouvourio work in hospitals and have seen firsthand the impacts of COVID.

“My hospital is full of patients that are alone with their nursing staff,” said Vouvourio. “A week ago, we took away all the visitors because we had visitors. Now it’s just none.”

For these shoppers, the risks of the pandemic outweighed the desire to spend Thanksgiving with family.

“My family is not going anywhere. I Can always go back to them when this is all over,” said Vouvourio.