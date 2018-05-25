For some, Memorial Day is an opportunity to kick-off the unofficial start of summer with barbecues and trips with friends and family. But it's more than that, it’s a day to honor American soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Below is a list of events and observances in Washington state honoring those who have died defending our country.

All events are on Memorial Day, May 28:

Mill Creek Memorial Day Ceremony & Parade – Ceremony starts at 9 a.m. with a parade at 11 a.m.

Washington Veterans Home, Retsil at 10 a.m.

Spokane Veterans Home Memorial Day Program CW5 Ken Massender at 10 a.m.

Artondale Cemetery American Legion 236 Gig Harbor/ VFW Post 1854/ Peninsula Veterans Color & Honor Guard/ Knight of Columbus Council at 10 a.m.

Washington State Veterans Cemetery Medical Lake at 10:30 a.m.

Bethany Cemetery Memorial Day Program at 10:30 a.m.

Thurston County Veterans Coalition Annual Memorial Day Ceremony – music starts at 10:30 a.m. with the ceremony starting at 11 a.m.

VFW Post 2455 Memorial Day Ceremony (Montesano) at 11 a.m.

American Legion Post 78 Auburn at 11 a.m. at Auburn Veterans Memorial

Tacoma Historical Society and American Legion (Korean & Vietnam War Memorials Acknowledgement Event) at 11 a.m. at Tacoma’s War Memorial Park

Fort Vancouver National Historic Site at 11 a.m.

American Legion Mt. Tacoma Post 148 & Town of Eatonville at 11 a.m. at the Eatonville Cemetery

Memorial Day Ceremony University of Washington at 12 p.m.

Tahoma National Cemetery at 1 p.m.

Waterside Service Tribute to all Veterans Who Perished at Sea starting at 1 p.m. at the Percival Landing Pavilion

Evergreen Washelli Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky (I Corps) & Michael Reagan (Fallen Heroes Program) – Concert starts at 1:30 p.m. with Service of Remembrance starting at 2 p.m.

Washington Soldiers Home, Orting at 2 p.m.

Joint Services Memorial Day Ceremony—Mountain View Memorial Park at 2 p.m.

American Legion Post 160 of West Seattle at 2 p.m.

Washington Memorial Cemetery in SeaTac starting at 3 p.m. at Bonney-Watson Cemetery

