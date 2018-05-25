For some, Memorial Day is an opportunity to kick-off the unofficial start of summer with barbecues and trips with friends and family. But it's more than that, it’s a day to honor American soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
Below is a list of events and observances in Washington state honoring those who have died defending our country.
All events are on Memorial Day, May 28:
- Mill Creek Memorial Day Ceremony & Parade – Ceremony starts at 9 a.m. with a parade at 11 a.m.
- Washington Veterans Home, Retsil at 10 a.m.
- Spokane Veterans Home Memorial Day Program CW5 Ken Massender at 10 a.m.
- Artondale Cemetery American Legion 236 Gig Harbor/ VFW Post 1854/ Peninsula Veterans Color & Honor Guard/ Knight of Columbus Council at 10 a.m.
- Washington State Veterans Cemetery Medical Lake at 10:30 a.m.
- Bethany Cemetery Memorial Day Program at 10:30 a.m.
- Thurston County Veterans Coalition Annual Memorial Day Ceremony – music starts at 10:30 a.m. with the ceremony starting at 11 a.m.
- VFW Post 2455 Memorial Day Ceremony (Montesano) at 11 a.m.
- American Legion Post 78 Auburn at 11 a.m. at Auburn Veterans Memorial
- Tacoma Historical Society and American Legion (Korean & Vietnam War Memorials Acknowledgement Event) at 11 a.m. at Tacoma’s War Memorial Park
- Fort Vancouver National Historic Site at 11 a.m.
- American Legion Mt. Tacoma Post 148 & Town of Eatonville at 11 a.m. at the Eatonville Cemetery
- Memorial Day Ceremony University of Washington at 12 p.m.
- Tahoma National Cemetery at 1 p.m.
- Waterside Service Tribute to all Veterans Who Perished at Sea starting at 1 p.m. at the Percival Landing Pavilion
- Evergreen Washelli Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky (I Corps) & Michael Reagan (Fallen Heroes Program) – Concert starts at 1:30 p.m. with Service of Remembrance starting at 2 p.m.
- Washington Soldiers Home, Orting at 2 p.m.
- Joint Services Memorial Day Ceremony—Mountain View Memorial Park at 2 p.m.
- American Legion Post 160 of West Seattle at 2 p.m.
- Washington Memorial Cemetery in SeaTac starting at 3 p.m. at Bonney-Watson Cemetery
© 2018 KING