WACO, Texas — Joanna and Chip Gaines of "Fixer Upper" fame are continuing to expand their brand.

The duo is starting work on a coffee shop a block away from their Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco, Texas, and plan to have it open by year’s end.

There’s no name yet, but the shop will offer a full-service coffee bar, fresh-baked pastries, and an assortment of teas, spokesman John Marsicano told the Waco Tribune. Also included in the plans: A to-go window and indoor and outdoor seating areas.

Related: See the top 25 places to shop local

The couples' popularity - which grew from their recently ended HGTV show - continues to bring big crowds to the Silos, as well as to their restaurant Magnolia Table and to Magnolia Vacation Rentals LLC.

Earlier this month, Joanna Gaines announced that she has teamed up with Anthropologie to launch a collection of "globally-inspired rugs and pillows" that are now available on the retailer’s site, People reports.

In November, the couple announced that they are working to on a new lifestyle network with Discovery, the parent company of HGTV.

They also have partnered with Target for pop-up Hearth & Hand shops inside stores. In addition, they have published several books and have a quarterly magazine.