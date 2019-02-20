SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane teenager is hoping to donate 3,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to U.S. troops this year.

Fourteen-year-old Kaidance Miller’s goal is to collect 2,000 of those boxes from Project from Troop to Troop donations. This would mean she needs to collect 167 cases of cookies. Each case, which contains 12 boxes, is $60.

If Kaidance is able to pull off the feat, it would be the largest Project Troop to Troop donation by a single Girl Scout in her council, according to her mom Liz.

Last year, Project Troop to Troop donated 200,000 boxes to members of the military.

“She said she’s very grateful that the men and women fight for our freedom and she wants to send a taste of home overseas and bring a smile to their face, even if only for a short time. As her parents, we’re so proud of her and we want to support her in any way we can,” Liz Miller said.

Kaidance has been going door-to-door in the cold weather, designing fliers, and talking to both students and teachers at her school about buying cookies for troops. Her mom said she is painfully shy but continues to branch out and make her voice heard.

Every contribution to Kaidance’s Troop to Troop project receives a personalized thank you letter that will be displayed for the community to see involvement in the project.

Kaidance accepts cash, checks or cards in person.

You can also contact her parents Liz and Keith via phone at 541-705-5296 or 509-431-5072.

