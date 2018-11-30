LONGMONT — Walmart shoppers in Longmont received an early Christmas present from a Secret Santa earlier this week.

Walmart Corporate officials said an anonymous donor paid off all the layaway items at the store on East Ken Pratt Boulevard. The donation totaled nearly $45,000, according to a Walmart spokesperson.

Layaway allows shoppers to pay for their items in increments over time. The items remain in stores until they are completely paid off.

Walmart officials said this act of kindness is not unheard of, but it is also not common. Last week, a mystery donor paid off all of the Christmas layaway at a Walmart in Uniondale, New York.

Secret Santas did the same at a Vermont Walmart earlier this month and last year at a Pennsylvania Walmart and New Jersey toy store.

“When customers quietly pay off others’ layaway items, we’re reminded how good people can be. We’re honored to be a small part of these random acts of kindness," Payton McCormick, the manager of media relations for Walmart, said in an email to 9NEWS.

