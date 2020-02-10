The doctor is in! Fircrest third grader offers life advice

At first Sam Pedroni says it was all about the money. Now it's about something else. #k5evening

FIRCREST, Wash. — If it's Saturday in the city of Fircrest, the doctor is in. Sam Pedroni dishes out life advice like an expert, which might be hard to believe because he’s only eight years old.

“I was watching the Charlie Brown movie,” Pedroni tells us. “I was like, you know, why don't I do life advice like Lucy does?”

That explains the homemade yellow stand with the banner “Life Advice $1”. If you have a dollar, the kid with the green mohawk can solve your problem.

Wilson Jones asked Pedroni how to make new friends over online school.

“Just get some of your classmates’ numbers over lunch and then FaceTime them and you’ll just become friends,” said Pedroni.



“That's pretty good advice,” said Jones.



Pedroni has packed a lot of wisdom in his eight years.

Have a nervous dog?

“You should just like get him a toy and then he can like play with it all day,” suggests Perdroni. “ Then when it's time to chill he won't be as jumpy.”



Need to do better at algebra?



“You should just write down a couple of problems on a piece of paper when you have spare time,” Pedroni says. “Just solve them and it will help you with math.”



Sam’s dad, PJ Pedroni watches his son with pride.

“The thing I love the most is that he's just 100% authentic Sam,” his father says. “The stuff that he comes up with is from his heart. It's truly genuine.”



Sam Pedroni says the whole thing started with a challenge.



“If I can get $200 more in my bank account by my birthday in November then dad would match it dollar for dollar," he says.



“I had no idea it was going to go like this,” PJ Pedroni says.



“I am at $365,” Sam Pedroni says. It’s going to be a very good 9th birthday.



“At first I thought I was doing this to get the money but then I realized that I like helping people,” Pedroni says.



“And that's all you can ask for as a parent,” his dad adds.

“My favorite quote is by Michelle Obama,” Sam Pedroni summarizes. “Success isn't about how much money you make. It's about the difference you make in people's lives.”