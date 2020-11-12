Crafting quilts for kids in need in SW Washington

Project Linus in Napavine provides colorful comfort. Sponsored by Kaiser Permanente

NAPAVINE, Wash. — In the town of Napavine, in the shadow of Mount Saint Helens in southwestern Washington, a group of quilters gather in space donated by a local church.

Stitching love into every colorful blanket they make.

These quilts are going someplace special – quilter Rachelle Bryson explains: "Project Linus is a national organization that's named after the Peanuts character Linus, who always had a little blanket. The people who started Project Linus thought that every child should have a blanket of their own and realized there are a lot of children who don't have that."

These blankets get dropped off any place a child or teenager might need one: shelters, hospitals, foster homes.

For privacy reasons, the folks who make them never meet the kids who receive them - but sometimes word gets back. Like when they heard about a 5-year-old boy at a domestic violence shelter in Raymond:

“The worker gave him some toys to play with and a blanket when the mom was in counseling. And when it was time to go, he went to put the toys away and give the blanket back, and the lady said, 'No, the blanket is yours to take.' And he, he just teared up. He said, 'I've never had my own blanket.' Which breaks my heart,” Bryson said.

Project Linus has more than 80 thousand 'Blanketeers' across the nation. Blankets from this chapter cover all of Southwest Washington.

These quilters get something out of this too.

This kind of work, making something by hand, with friends, it's good for the soul. Quilter Joanne Henry stated: “We solve the world’s problems.”

“It's relaxing, you're filling a need for some kids. Oh it's just a joy,” said Connie Taylor, another quilter.

“Project Linus" quilts are just as individual as the kids they go to -- but they each have one thing in common – they contain an abundant amount of care from the people who make them.

“A lot of times when I'm sewing I know the Lord will take it to the right person and I say 'Lord, bless this little one. Keep him safe, and comfort him’”, said Taylor.

And even though these friends don't know where, exactly, their quilts will end up, they know that each one will find - and serve - a child who needs a bit of color and comfort in their life.

"We have the joy of making them but we also love the joy of them bringing some comfort to somebody else, that we may never know, but that's okay." Bryson said.

Click here to find a Project Linus chapter in your area.