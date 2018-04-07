SPOKANE, Wash. -- Just over a year ago, the man accused of killing Adalynn Hoyt was found not guilty of second degree murder.

Hoyt would have been 4-years-old this year. Her brother and sister are now in the care of foster parents in Spokane. The foster parents recently asked the organization, One Simple Wish, to grant the siblings' wish to go to Disneyland to meet Minnie mouse, which was Addy's favorite character.

One Simple Wish is a non-profit organization that grants wishes for children who have been affected by abuse or trauma.

"She just would've had her fourth birthday a couple of days ago and we went to her memorial and let couple balloons go. Every year we go to see her. We take her a happy meal and a toy and they put it on her headstone," said Adalynn’s brother and sister’s foster parent Chelsea Grosvenor.

Knowing the hardships the siblings have faced, even witnessing Adalynn's death, Grosvenor wanted to do something to bring happiness to their lives.

"They told me one day if they could ever go to Disneyland, they wanted to meet Minnie mouse because their sister wasn't able to do that," she said.

One Simple Wish posted Adalynn's story on Facebook and asked for donations to help make her sibling's wish come true and it did just 15 minutes after it was posted.

"I just started crying because I mean if anybody deserves it, it's these kiddos--they've been through a lot," she said.

One Simple Wish is still taking donations for the trip to Disneyland. The money will help cover hotel and admission to Universal Studios.

© 2018 KREM