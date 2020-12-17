‘I’m not dead yet:’ Seniors volunteer to help the next generation

Lynnwood-based Homage facilitates a "Foster Grandparent" mentorship program for people age 55 and older. Sponsored by Homage

With lifetimes of experience, wisdom and giving hearts, senior citizens are finding ways to share all of it with the next generation thanks to Homage, an organization that sponsors a foster grandparent program, which pairs retired seniors with children with kids of all ages for support and mentorship.

“There's many different programs that they can join – there are public schools all the way from elementary to high school, there's continuation programs, there's homeless shelters, there are infant-toddler centers, so it really covers quite a gamut,” said Program Director Adelheid Aborgast.

Anyone age 55 and older can volunteer by filling out an application on the Homage website. Those selected to participate undergo a thorough FBI background check and a 20-hour orientation process to get up to speed. Modules provide information on a number of things, including mandated reporting, various community resources and a refresher course on what to expect from children of certain ages.

“We want our seniors to be given all the resources that they need to be able to do this program and not have any barriers in their lives that would prevent that.”

In this time of COVID, all assisting is done remotely. In the case of helping out teachers, Homage volunteers may monitor the chatroom of the virtual class to answer questions or conduct a breakout session with a small group.

“There's also some individual one-on-one mentoring available, it just depends on what the teacher is in need of,” Arbogast said. “It might not just be it an elementary school. We do have library programs that are doing reading competitions and reading coaching and things like that, and so they're also helping with those.”

Homage is affiliated with AmeriCorps, the federal program organizing domestic volunteer efforts.

“This is an AmeriCorps seniors program, it's funded through them and basically all over the United States they have different grants out and smaller agencies will pick up those grants,” Arbogast said. “Homage picked this up as one of the programs to help keep our seniors engaged.”

A program similar to foster grandparenting is a senior companion effort to pair up seniors within the community, so that the more home-bound people don’t feel so isolated.

“I have one volunteer, I love her so much, she says, ‘I'm not dead yet. I've got things to do.’ and this is the thing she's chosen to do is to share her life with kids in her community and help the next generation,” Arbogast said.

While participation in both programs is limited to people at least 55, anyone can donate to Homage.

“While it is a funded program, there's always extra expenses,” Arbogast said. “You can pass the word along to friends and neighbors and anyone that you think would really benefit from helping out their community. There's so much that they can give and so much they can contribute instead of just feeling like they don't have anything left.”