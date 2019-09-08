MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — While most kids are playing in parks and enjoying a carefree summer before classes start again, Mason, a 10-year-old boy in Maple Valley, is bringing his community together by offering his talents as a sketch artist.

He's set up with an easel, sketchpad, bucket of supplies and a handmade sign that reads "Free Portraits By Kid Artist" on 276th St. When neighbors pass by, he asks if they want a drawing.

“He just woke up and decided that he wanted to bring his art supplies out and go sit by the road and offer to do portraits for people driving by,” his mom Sarah Benedict said.

Mason said that he wanted to do something nice for the community.

“I wanted to make other people feel good about themselves, and to make them feel special. And to make a lot of people happy,” he said.

He first set up on Tuesday and many community members have stopped by to support him. Even the local mail delivery person stopped to get their portrait drawn. Others saw posts by his mom on Facebook and knew they had to stop by and meet the local kid artist.

His mom is asking for those who stopped by to post the drawing on Facebook so she can make a collage of all the portraits.

If you missed him, there's still a chance to meet him as this young entrepreneur’s next idea is to set up a free lemonade stand to help drivers cool off on a hot day.