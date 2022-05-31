Toy Story in real life? Boy and his lost dinosaur toy will be reunited

The lost toy was found Friday on the side of eastbound I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass.

Example video title will go here for this video

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — In a plotline straight out of Toy Story, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is set to reunite a lost dinosaur toy with its heartbroken child companion.

WSDOT tweeted just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, asking social media to help find the lost dino's family. The toy was found Friday on the side of eastbound Interstate 90 near Snoqualmie Pass.

Three hours after the tweet was posted WSDOT hinted at a possible reunion.

"AAAAAAHHHHHH!!!!!!!" WSDOT said in a tweet just before 11 a.m. "We may have found the family!!!!!!!!! Working on getting the reunion set up!!!!! Stay tuned!"

The child's mother reached out to the department after Kameron lost his dinosaur toy over the weekend as they crossed I-90. Kameron "has been heartbroken" without his dinosaur, WSDOT said in a tweet.

"A reunion is being worked on ASAP so stay tuned!" WSDOT added in a tweet. "Here they are before they were separated!"