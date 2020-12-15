Kids with Seattle roots create heartwarming song to spread holiday cheer during pandemic

The song is meant to lift people up who may be feeling the loneliness of quarantine and distancing during the holidays.

The holidays look and feel a lot different this year as the coronavirus pandemic has altered traditions and limited family gatherings.

Staying home is certainly isolating but for many, but it’s also provided time to create new traditions.

For Rosie Thomas and her husband Jeff Shoop, it was a moment of inspiration that came from their 6-year-old son, Buster.

After a sleepless night, he told his parents that he wanted to do something to make everyone feel better, “especially Grandmas and Grandpas,” he told his parents.

In fact, he asked if he could “make a chariot.” His mother Rosie was able to interpret his six-year-old intentions. “He said he wanted to make a chariot but I realized he meant charity.”

After discussing various ideas, Rosie mentioned they could write a song. He loved the idea. She is a musician and says it’s a song that came to her very quickly because of the anxiety that 2020 has come with.

Providing some joy & hope for a brighter new year was their goal and assembling the virtual choir was simple.

The family reached out to friends with kids across the country. The internet took over and before they knew it, kids were singing their original song from Lynwood to London.

“A Brighter New Year” celebrates family and the bonds of friendship in a way that really hits home in 2020. Josie and Jeff say their kids had so much fun recording that they took promotion pictures and decided to form a band.